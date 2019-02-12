Alford company raise an egg-celent amount for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Fundraising for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has reached new heights, with a local family egg company confirming £16,000 has been raised for the charity.

Two members of Alford-based L J Fairburn & Son visited the charity’s airbase recently to share the good news.

Fairburn’s Lynette Fleeting and Tabby Ward met with the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance’s medical crew and fundraising team, when they got a sneak peek behind the scenes of the emergency service that responds to some of the most serious 999 calls across the two counties every year.

Fairburn’s donates one penny from every dozen of its regional eggs sold across Lincolnshire Morrisons, Asda and Co-op stores to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Since the initiative started in 2013, this has amounted to £16,000.

Funds are set to be boosted even further with a new Fairburn’s 15-egg mixed weight pack that has just gone on sale in Lincolnshire Morrisons, which will also raise money for the charity.

Tabby Ward said: “We feel really honoured to have been given the opportunity to meet the crew and see the Ambucopter up close today.

“Seeing all of the equipment on board makes you realise what a lifeline this emergency service is to the region.”

“Doing our bit and raising money to help save more lives in extreme situations makes us very proud.

“We’re a family business with our roots firmly in the county and with most of us and our family and friends living locally too, you never know when it might be one of us that needs to call on the support of the air ambulance.”

The crew at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance are called out to around 1,000 medical emergencies each year, including road traffic accidents, cardiac arrests and farming accidents, with each mission costing the charity approximately £2,500.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Fundraising Manager, Gemma Shaw, said: “Our aim is to continue to provide our patients with the very best and most advanced critical care possible outside of a hospital environment.

“We are extremely grateful to Fairburn’s for their donations.

“As a charity we receive no direct Government funding, so every penny really does make a difference and helps us to keep our helicopter flying in the skies, saving lives 365 days a year.”

Funds raised by Fairburn’s will go towards helping the charity in its commitment to offer a 24-hour service.

It is anticipated these additional hours will enable the crew to attend approximately 400 more potentially life-threatening emergencies across the two counties every year.