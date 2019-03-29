Airmen from RAF Coningsby look forward to taking to the skies

Three servicemen from RAF Coningsby will soon be taking to the skies for their first solo flight after winning a place on a pilot scholarship scheme.

Senior Aircraftman (SAC) Matt Meikle, SAC (Tech) Olli Slough and Leading Aircraftman Moray Austin, have each won a place on an annual scheme which is funded by the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.

Group Captain Mark Flewin with the successful candidates. Picture: SAC Wade.

In association with the RAF Flying Clubs’ Association, each year the Junior Ranks Pilot Scholarship Scheme enables 30 RAF personnel - at the rank of corporal or below - to receive flying lessons that will take them up to ‘solo’ standard in many cases.

The training will comprise of 15 hours flying training on a light aircraft as well as ground study and examinations in core subjects such as Air Law, Meteorology and Navigation.

Station Commander at RAF Coningsby, Group Captain Mark Flewin said: “Every pilot remembers their first solo, and the feeling of exhilaration when you are able to pilot an aircraft on your own for the first time.

“I’m delighted that Matt, Olli, and Moray will hopefully now get that experience and I’m extremely grateful to the scheme for the opportunity they have presented.”

This is the fifth time that SAC Slough has applied to the scheme.

He said: “I was over the moon to be accepted.

“This was the fifth time I have applied and as the RAF motto says, ‘through adversity to the stars’, just keep trying until you get it, and I did.

“It’s such a great opportunity to be given.”

LAC Austin says he is privileged to have been accepted onto the scheme - and he cannot wait to get into the air.

LAC Austin added: “It’s a privilege to be accepted onto this scheme.

“I’ve loved aircraft and flying from a very early age and I am ecstatic to have this opportunity.

“I think I will also gather skills and experience that will help me in the future.”

SAC Meikle is looking forward to flying an aircraft on his own for the first time.

He added: “I think my first solo flight will be great, like that feeling driving your car for the first time after passing your test.

“It will be amazing to be able to fly an aircraft on my own for the first time.”

• The airmen will begin their training shortly, and will take their first solo flights potentially as early as April or May.