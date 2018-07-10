Aircraft from BBMF in Coningsby honour centenary of RAF

Aircraft from the Coningsby-based Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) were set to take centre stage today (Tuesday) in a series of events to mark the 100th centenary of the RAF.

Vintage planes from the BBMF - including Spitfires and a Lancaster bomber - were appearing in a spectacular fly-past in front of The Queen and other members of the Royal family at Buckingham Palace.

And it wasn’t just vintage aircraft taking part... state-of-the-art Typhoon fighters from RAF Coningsby were also due to appear in the skies above the capital.

More than 100 aircraft were taking part with thousands of spectators expected to attend the fly past and other events.

The fly-past was scheduled for 1pm with a spectacular parade among other events.

The fact so many aircraft - and people - from Lincolnshire were involved in the celebrations highlights the rich tradition of the RAF in the county.

Many people travelled to London earlier today on a steam locomotive - ‘The Union of South Africa’ - which left Lincoln and travelled south via Sleaford, Spalding and Peterborough.

There were reports some tickets for the train journey were selling for hundreds of pounds.