Air Ambulance saves Horncastle man after cardiac arrest

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance defied the atrocious weather to perform a vital mission in Horncastle yesterday (Thursday).

With many roads in the town impassible, the Air Ambulance crew attended to a man in his 30s who had suffered a cardiac arrest, and flew him to Lincoln County Hospital’s specialist Heart Centre.

With Lincolnshire severely affected by snow yesterday and many roads impassable, the helicopter - which is unaffected by road conditions - was dispatched twice.

Before Horncastle, the first mission was at 1pm to a medical emergency in Cresswell.

The patient, a woman in her 80s, was airlifted to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.

Chief Executive Officer, Karen Jobling, said: “On days like yesterday when roads were simply not passable due to extreme weather conditions, the only option in a rural life-threatening emergency is our helicopter.

“We really can be the difference between a seriously ill or injured patient getting to hospital or not.

“The skill of our pilots made this possible, despite atrocious weather conditions.

“We also have the unique benefit of being able to deliver the equivalent of an A&E department to the scene, including a doctor, paramedics and blood, giving the most serious of patients that we respond to the very best chance of survival possible.”