A Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has been called to a home on the outskirts of Horncastle this morning (Thursday).

According to eyewitnesses, the air ambulance landed in a field near Langton Hill, and the emergency crews appeared to be attending a bungalow in the Osborne Way/Baggeley Drive area.

Two ambulances and an ambulance car are also on the scene, according to reports.

• Further updates as we have them.