Age UK Lindsey to close town Access Centre

Age UK Lindsey has confirmed its Access Centre in Horncastle will close at the end of this month.

However, the charity stresses residents will be able to use a new information and advice service which will come to their homes.

Four outreach workers will be visiting people in the community.

Age UK Lindsey says the home visits will benefit people who could not previously visit the Access Centre because of transport or mobility issues.

The charity also defended the decision to close the Access Centre, saying the number of visitors had declined.

Sue White, Age UK Lindey’s Service Manager for Information & Advice says: “Our new service will be more efficient with advisers going into people’s homes, meaning they reach the more vulnerable.

“The numbers of people using the Access Centre had declined. More people access the Information & Advice Service over the telephone or in their own homes.

“The new service means people can talk about their personal and financial details in their own home, without the risk of being overheard as the Horncastle office was simply not designed for these purposes.”

Last year, £3.3 million in unclaimed benefits was found for people who used the service.

Louth Access Centre remains open and Age UK Lindsey offers the information and advice service in community hubs in Horncastle, Wainfleet, Market Rasen, and Gainsborough.

•For more information please visit our website - www.ageuk.org.uk/lindsey/about-age-uk-lindsey/

•Age UK Lindsey has been based in Horncastle for over 20 years. Its aim is to work with older people across East and West Lindsey.