Age friendly approach is recognised by organisation

A Horncastle estate agent has been rewarded for its commitment to the older generation.

Lovelle Estate Agent, in High Street, has been given an Age Friendly Business award.

The scheme is run by Talk, Eat, Drink (TED), a six-year Big Lottery-funded project which aims to help reduce loneliness and isolation.

According to TED, the award gives recognition to businesses that provide an excellent service and environment for older customers.

The award is recognised by customers, who feel they can shop confidently in these businesses.

Simon Jury, branch manager at Lovelle Estate Agent, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as an age friendly business.

“This highlights our desire to provide the very best personal service to all.”

Lovelle Estate Agent were commended for their ease of access, attention to customer comfort and having patient, professional and understanding staff.

They scored an impressive 100% on their TED assessment sheet, making them a prime example of what an age-friendly business should be.

The latest award is the second for Lovelle - with the first awarded to the Skegness branch.

Guy Dewsbury, newly appointed programme manager at TED, said: “We are thrilled to award age friendly status to Lovelle Estate Agent, especially with their impressive score.

“This is just the start; we have two businesses with the award in Horncastle.”