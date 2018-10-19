Advice for Lincolnshire residents ahead of Halloween

As the spookiest night of the year approaches Lincolnshire Trading Standards are urging people to put out their candles and use battery operated LEDs instead of naked flames.

Thousands of children and adults across Lincolnshire will be dressing up for Halloween and most will purchase outfits which adhere to European safety regulations.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards are advising residents to choose their costumes wisely this Halloween. EMN-181019-105107001

Scarily, each year, thousands of Halloween outfits are sold which do not comply to those standards and therefore Lincolnshire Trading Standards are focusing on educating consumers to avoid the use of naked flames in the vicinity of children wearing fancy dress.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards senior officer Alexandra Connell said: “We do not want to take the fun out of Halloween, but it is important people understand the dangers associated with these kind of outfits if they come into contact with a naked flame.

“Even the well-made, compliant outfits which meet all the European safety standards can catch fire, cause serious burns, and frighten children.

“Our advice to people is to take away the danger and use battery operated tea lights on Halloween night.

“They are just as effective to light up the inside of your pumpkins and can even provide that dimly-lit, spooky atmosphere that people love at Halloween.”

Deputy Community Fire Safety Manager James Baker added: “Our advice is simple - please keep your children away from candles or naked flames.

“If you are decorating your home ready for Halloween, please consider LED tea- lights, particularly inside your pumpkins and lanterns.

“We don’t want to stop people enjoying Halloween, but we do want them to celebrate safely.

“There is nothing more terrifying than having a fire at home or seeing your clothes catch fire.

“Candles are one of the biggest causes of fires in the home, resulting in around 350 casualties across the UK each year.”

Here are some top tips from Lincolnshire Trading Standards ahead of Halloween:

• Check there is a name and address of the manufacturer on the costume packaging.

• Make sure there is a ‘CE’ mark on the label. This means the costumes comply with the Toy Safety Regulations. The middle stem of the E should be slightly shorter than the outside of the E to show it’s a genuine mark.

• Check for product recalls here

• Buy from a reputable retailer, so you know who to speak to if something goes wrong with the costume.

• Report any costumes without the CE safety mark to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06.