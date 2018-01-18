A52 closed after high winds bring down power cables and trees during the night

The A52 at Wainfleet is one of a number of roads reported closed because of fallen trees or uprooted power cables following high winds during the night.

Police received 33 reports of trees down, fully obstructing or partially obstructing roads across Lincolnshire.

A statement said these reports came in between 4.20am and 6am

this morning. There are no reports of injuries.

In Wainfleet St Mary a number of trees have been reported down and power cables uprooted.

Other roads affecting anyone travelling in Boston area include the A52 at Swineshead.

Travelling towards Lincoln motorists are warned there are fallen trees on the A158 at Horncastle.

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds and local authorities are warning people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Roads affected include:

- Wainfleet St Mary

- A52 Swineshead

- A17 - Sutterton

- A158 - Horncastle

- Quadring

- Penny Hill, Holbeach

- A152 Gosberton

- B1192 - New York

- Roman Bank, Spalding

- B1356 Spalding