A tour in time for Thimbleby team

Members of the Thimbleby Church Building Team visited Smiths of Derby to review progress on the the rebuilding of the village church’s clock.

Thanks to a generous private donation of more than £12,000, the cast iron flat-bed type timepiece is back where it was originally built in 1870.

When finished, it will be installed in the rebuilt clock chamber on completion of major repairs to the church tower and spire, which are due to be completed in early July this year.

The visitors - the Rev John Parkin, with wardens Paul Devlin and Bob Wayne - were shown round the factory which manufactures and services large outdoor clocks on sites all over the world. They saw the Thimbleby clock, which was in the process of being completely dismantled cleaned and repainted using much the same skills as 250 years ago.