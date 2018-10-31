A tasty success for Minting - could more be on the way?

It’s celebration time for one business in the Horncastle News area...and the champagne corks could well be popping at several others over the next 24 hours.

Minting Park Farm has struck gold with a string of successes in the Lincolnshire Poacher competition.

Meanwhile, the Old Stables, Foxy Cakes and Bakes and Scrivelsby Walled Garden are among the contenders for honours in another countywide competition - ‘Taste of Excellence’ awards.

Andrew and Kate Giffen, owners of the Old Stables, said it was a case of ‘fingers crossed’ for all the local hopefuls.

Andrew said: “It’s great to see businesses in the Horncastle area are in the running for these awards.”

The Old Stables is up for Tea or Coffee Shop of the Year, Foxy Cakes and Bakes for Confectioner or Baker of the Year and Scrivelsby Walled Garden for Wedding Venue of the Year.

The awards’ evening will take place at The Engine Shed, in Lincoln tomorrow (Thursday) night.

Meanwhile, in the Lincolnshire Poacher event - held at the county showground - Minting Park Farm was declared class champion with their sausage rolls and Lincolnshire haslet.

They also picked up Gold Awards for the traditional pork pie, farmhouse pork pie and steak pie, Silver Awards for their steak and kidney pie, Lincolnshire sausage and farmhouse steak burger and bronze for their Mediterranean pork burger.