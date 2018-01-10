‘A Taste of Louth & Horncastle’ comes to Parliament

Victoria Atkins MP will host ‘A Taste of Louth & Horncastle’ in Parliament next week to celebrate the award-winning food and drink produced in the constituency.

Local food producers attending include Walker & Walker Butchers from Woodhall Spa, Pocklington’s Bakery from Withern, and Poacher Cheese from Alford.

There will also be local drinks producers, including Bottomleys ‘Pin Gin’ distillers and Skidbrooke cider.

Celebrity chef from the Lincolnshire Wolds, Rachel Green, will be there to showcase the finest food served in the area. Other local producers will be represented by Select Lincolnshire.

The Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, plans to attend along with other Ministers in his team. Members of Parliament and the local and national media will be there to speak to the producers.

Ms Atkins said: “I am thrilled to be bringing the best food and drink served in Louth & Horncastle to the mother of all Parliaments.

“Our corner of Lincolnshire feeds the country and the high quality food that we produce has won national acclaim.

“I look forward to welcoming our local producers to Parliament.”