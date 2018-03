The East of England Poultry Club is holding a show in Horncastle this Saturday, March 25.

It will be held at Stanhope Hall, in Boston Road.

There will be more than 300 chickens, ducks and geese at the show.

Visitors will also be able to browse trade stalls and chance their luck in a raffle.

Hot refreshments will also be available.

Admission is free, and judging will take place between 12.30pm and 1pm.