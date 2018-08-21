A journey from Nigeria to Horncastle

A leading chain of Lincolnshire solicitors has welcomed the talents of an experienced legal expert to its commercial property department.

Chattertons, which has eight branches across the county and in Nottinghamshire, has appointed Ejiro Efekodo to its Horncastle office.

She is looking forward to navigating the law of the land by offering her expertise in the fast-changing Commercial and Agricultural properties department.

Specialising in property and company law, the dual-qualified solicitor graduated with a Masters Degree in environmental law at the University of Benin, Nigeria, before furthering her career in the UK.

She said: “I am delighted to join the experienced team in Horncastle and look forward to sharing my skills with clients.

“Since qualifying, I have practised actively in my home country and now look forward to sharing my knowledge in property law, civil litigation and landlord and tenant matters.”

Roly Freeman, partner and head of department, said: “The breadth of Ejiro’s knowledge is a valuable asset within the department.

“Whether buying or selling a business including company share sales and purchases or partnership and shareholder agreements, the team here are on hand to offer a personal service to customers.”

Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management has offices in Boston, Bourne, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln, Newark, Sleaford, Spalding and Stamford.

They provide legal and wealth management services with a focus on professionalism, efficiency and building great relationships with their clients.

•To contact Ejiro please visit www.chattertons.com or call 01507 522456.