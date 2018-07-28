A fond farewell as David moves to pastures new

Popular minister, Reverend David Newlove, will be moving on to pastures new next month after almost two decades based in Louth.

Rev’d Newlove will be moving away from the town in August and heading to Carlisle, where he will become the new Superintendent Minister for the North Cumbria Circuit of the Methodist Church.

Allan Dunning (Secretary for the League of Friends of Louth Hospital); Mayor of Louth, Councillor George Horton; Audrey Pearce (started in 1949 at Grimsby Hospital and then spent over 30 years at Louth County Hospital); Rev David Newlove (Hospital Chaplain); Vivienne Benson (Ward Manager at Louth County Hospital with 31 years in the NHS).

Rev’d Newlove was born to a farming family in East Yorkshire, worked as a HGV driver before ‘being called’ to the Christian ministry.

He attended Cliff College in Derbyshire where he trained as a Methodist minister before taking up his first appointment in Caistor.

He moved to Louth in 2000 along with his wife Heather and their three children - and he has worked tirelessly in the town for the last 18 years.

During his time in Louth, Rev’d Newlove has not only served as a local minister and Superintendent of the East Lincolnshire Circuit, but he has held many other positions including school governor at Lacey Gardens and Eastfield Infants schools, involvement in Churches Together including the ‘Churches for Refugees’ project, involvement in Nichols Youth Project, and 14 years as a chaplain at Louth County Hospital.

As a special parting gift to the town, Rev’d Newlove organised a free concert last Saturday (July 20), featuring popular British Christian singer-songwriter Paul Field.

The following day, a farewell service was held in Rev’d Newlove’s honour at Louth Methodist Church.

Rev’d Newlove said: “The concert went extremely well, it was absolutely wonderful.

“The service was also very touching and humbling, and both were well attended.

“Thank you to the community for being so welcoming, and for all your hospitality.

“We have shared good times and bad together, and found a way forward with our faith in this beautiful part of the world.”