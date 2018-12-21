A day Josh will never forget as he welcomes a Royal visitor

Horncastle’s Josh Chapman has had a day to remember - and it was for all the right reasons!

In his capacity of Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet, Josh welcomed HRH Princess Anne’s on her visit to Lincolnshire last Tuesday (December 11)

It was an experience that Josh - a student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School - will certainly cherish.

He explained: “My day started off by arriving at the Linkage College in Lincoln.

“The Princess Royal arrived and I had the honour of saluting HRH as she stepped out of the car.

“I was first greeted by her as she said ‘Good afternoon’ to me and I replied: ‘Good afternoon your Royal Highness’”

Towards the end of the visit, Josh had the honour of holding the car door open for HRH, who gave a final thank you to him.

Josh said: “Overall, it was a privilege and honour just to be within walking distance of such a fantastic women.

“This opportunity is very rare so I felt proud - and a venerated member of the Army Cadet Force (ACF).”

Colonel Jeremy Field, Commandant of Lincolnshire ACF, was delighted for Josh.

He said: “It was a very special day for Josh to accompany Mr Toby Dennis, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, and to be presented to HRH The Princess Royal on her visit to Lincoln and Market Rasen.

“This moment will remain with Josh for many years to come.

“He and the Lincolnshire ACF can be justifiably proud of his achievement and performance.”

Josh’s role as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Lincolnshire is the top annual appointment that can be bestowed upon any cadet.

Their duty is to accompany the Lord Lieutenant on a number of his official duties across the county.

Josh’s royal duties weren’t the only reason from him to celebrate. To cap a memorable week, he was promoted to Cadet Sergeant Major.

• During her visit to the Linkage site, Princess Anne opened a specialist college at Boultham Park

She also visited Market Rasen to open the town’s newly restored railway station.