A ‘cracking’ start to 2018 for Scaman’s Eggs

An award-winning company from the Louth area has some ‘eggciting’ plans for expansion this year, after securing a significant cash grant.

Scaman’s Eggs, a family-run business based in the village of Little Grimsby, has been awarded the large cash boost from the Lindsey Action Zone Local Action Group (LAG), which provides funding to rural businesses.

The grant will aid the development of Scaman’s Eggs, with the money being invested in new premises, equipment, and the creation of new local jobs.

The Lindsey Action Zone, which is supported by Lincolnshire County Council, distributes funding across the inland part of East Lindsey, and West Lindsey, to businesses and community groups who will make a contribution to growing the rural economy.

Simone Scaman, who established and runs the business, said: “After a tough application process over the last nine months, we are so excited to finally announce that we have been successful in being awarded a grant from the Lindsey Action Zone for our local area.”

Scaman’s Eggs began selling eggs locally in market stalls in 2012, before organising their first delivery round.

Now, Simone and her team supplies between 180,000 and 200,000 eggs per week to cafes, bakers, hotels, restaurants and chefs around Lincolnshire and across the country.

The grant will allow Scaman’s Eggs to relocate to a larger premises on the farm where it is currently based, in Little Grimsby, and to invest in state-of-the-art machinery that will enhance productivity.

In addition to this, two new jobs will also be created, with recruitment beginning in the coming months.

The latest news is a fantastic start to 2018 for Scaman’s Eggs, and follows a very successful 12 months for the company.

After being named ‘Producer of the Year’ at the Select Lincolnshire Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards in late 2016, Scaman’s Eggs secured new business and diversified their offering to include fun themed egg cups for children.

In October 2017, the company took home the prestigious ‘People’s Choice’ award - voted for by the general public - at the Select Lincolnshire Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2017.

Simone added: “2017 has been a great year for us, and we couldn’t be happier to receive this news to end the year on such a positive note.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers, family and friends for your continued support.”