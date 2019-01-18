A bridge too far? Not the Horncastle Walkers are Welcome Group!

The Horncastle Walkers are Welcome Group recently enjoyed a hearty six mile walk.

Led by group chairman Gail Dymoke, ten walkers (and three dogs) set off from the swimming pool car park on a route which took in Thornton, Langton and Thimbleby.

Their first ‘stop’ was to inspect the new ‘Sally’s Bridge’ which crosses the old River Bain from Oak’s Meadow into Banovallum Carr Wood.

Membership of the group is free and everyone is welcome to join.

For more information, contact the Town Council or find the group on Facebook.