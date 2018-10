Coninsgby & Tattershall Lions proved it wasn’t a bridge too far for their recent fundraising event.

They certainly played their cards right at their well-supported bridge day and raised £385 for charity.

The Lions also came up trumps to deliver an excellent roast beef luncheon for everyone to enjoy.

The winners of the event are pictured above with some of the Lions.

Lions are dedicated to helping those less fortunate than themselves, so all money raised supports a variety of good causes.