£61m has been spent on roads in Lincolnshire over the last year

Lincolnshire County Council has spent £61m on maintaining and improving 5,500 miles of roads across the county in the last year, it can be revealed.

With that money, the authority has filled 102,830 potholes, maintained 306 traffic lights, and gritted 147,364 miles of road.

Some additional road improvements are planned for the coming year, with a further £66m earmarked for highways maintenance in 2019/20.

But despite this multi-million pound investment, Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, continues to push for a much needed increase in central government funding.

Coun Davies said: “Although £66m sounds like a lot of money, it’s nowhere near the hundreds of millions of pounds we’d need to bring our roads up to the standard we’d like.

“So we continue to push the Government for fairer funding for Lincolnshire.

“If councils here received the national average, we’d benefit from £116m of extra funding every year - some of which could be spent on further road repairs. That would make a massive difference.”

Here is a breakdown of how the £61m has been spent in the last year:

• £39m roads - 102,830 potholes repaired, 85 miles of road resurfaced, 378 miles of surface dressing

• £4m gritting and other winter maintenance - 147,363 miles of road gritted

• £4m pavements, footways and drainage - 86 miles of footway resurfaced, 189,000 gullies and manholes cleaned

• £3.4m miscellaneous - includes surveys, inspections and energy costs

• £3.2m bridges and other structures - 3,685 bridges and culverts maintained, 129 footbridges maintained

• £2.9m street lighting - 10,166 street lights repaired

• £2.3m grass cutting and other environmental works - 24,950 miles of grass verges cut

• £1.5m traffic lights - 306 traffic lights maintained

• £1m signage, markings and other street furniture - 217 miles of road markings repainted