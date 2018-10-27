£50k grant for Timberland Chapel project

The Old School Room at Timberland Chapel looks set to get a total refurbishment thanks to a £50,000 grant from funding body WREN.

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, will be used to develop the building at the back of the Chapel in West Street in Timberland, with the new facilities boasting a fully insulated and renovated kitchen, meeting and lounging area.

Minister Ann Lett believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

Ann said: This project will provide a real boost to the people of Timberland.

“It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to bringing the space into the 21st century with the cosy meeting area taking shape very soon.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through

the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, WREN’s grant manager for Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire, says: “We are delighted to be supporting the Timberland

Chapel Rejuvenation project and pleased that our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for the local community.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

.For more information about WREN funding, click here