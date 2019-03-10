£3 million high-speed Internet scheme welcomed by MP

Victoria Atkins MP has welcomed new funding for Kidgate Primary Academy and Bucknall Primary School as part of a £3 million pilot scheme providing schools with ‘gigabit-capable’ broadband connections.

The scheme is part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to improve Internet infrastructure in rural areas.

Victoria Atkins MP, speaking in the House of Commons.

The multi-million pound pilot programme will provide more than 100 rural schools with high-speed broadband connections, providing primary school students with valuable technology skills, and giving schools easier access to online training.

Three schools have already been connected, and 52 have signed contracts, with work expected to be completed in the coming weeks – including Kidgate Primary Academy in Louth and Bucknall Primary School near Woodhall Spa.

Those schools already connected have seen broadband speeds jump from 0.5 Megabits per Second (Mbps) to 100Mbps, and have the capability to be upgraded to 1,000 Mbps in the future.

The government is aiming to provide 100 per cent of the UK with affordable, fast and reliable broadband by 2020.

Ms Atkins said: “The Conservatives are committed to increasing connectivity across the whole country by investing heavily in digital infrastructure, and this new funding will provide young people in Louth and Horncastle with increased digital skills, and access to online educational tools.

“This new programme will be vital to ensuring all young people have access to the digital infrastructure they will need to succeed in life, regardless of whereabouts in the country they live.”

The Minister of State for Digital and the Creative Industries, Margot James, added: “As well as making a dramatic difference for students in the classroom, by using the schools as broadband hubs we are also making ultrafast broadband available to thousands of rural homes and businesses across the country more quickly.”