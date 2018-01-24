£20k revamp could be on the cards for popular playground

Children could soon by enjoying new equipment at a playground in Horncastle - provided the town council can raise £20,000.

The playground - off Coronation Walk - is popular with families.

However, at a meeting earlier this month, councillors were told the equipment needed replacing.

Town clerk Amanda Bushell stressed the equipment was safe and had passed rigorous tests.

However, she told councillors that some items were ’nearing the end of their life’ and ideally needed replacing.

She revealed the council was in the process of applying for grants from various organisations.

In addition, Mrs Bushell said she would be writing to Larkfleet Homes who are due to start work on a new development off Louth Road,

The company set up a ‘community fund’ to help local projects.