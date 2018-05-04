205 not out - and they’ve still not declared!

Two centenarians who live at Toray Pines Care Home in Coningsby celebrated their birthdays in style.

Olive Maltby (102) and Eveline Annibal (103) enjoyed a joint birthday party together with friends and relatives at the home, part of the Tanglewood Care Homes group.

They were serenaded by Lincolnshire entertainer Jeremy, who sang a selection of old-time songs.

Eveline has lived at Toray Pines since 2016 while Olive has been a resident since 2011.

Eveline is pictured (left) with Olive and Jeremy.

Meanwhile, employees at Tanglewood are celebrating after being named as finalists in five categories at the 2018 Care Home Awards.

Staff will be heading to the award ceremony at the ExCel in London in June to find out if they have won awards in the group or individual categories during the Health and Care Show.

Tracy Ann Shelbourn, founder and Director of Tanglewood Care Homes, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists for not one, but five awards.”

The nominations follow a host of recent award wins for Tanglewood employees who picked up two awards at the Lincolnshire Care Awards in February and were also highly commended in a third category.