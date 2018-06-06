100 years on Horncastle remembers

A series of events will be held in Horncastle in November to commemorate the 100th

anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The town council has been the lead agency, although final plans are being put in place by the ‘100th Anniversary Working Group.’

It comprises of two councillors and members of other organisations involved in the weekend, including the Royal British Legion.

Events will start on Friday, November 9, with a concert by Banovallum Brass Band at Stanhope Hall. There will also be a raffle for the RBL.

On Saturday, the focus will be on the town’s youngsters with a series of readings and dramas being performed in the Market Place.

Sunday, the actual date the conflict ended, will feature a parade.

It will start from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammer School and head to st Mary’s Church for a memorial service.

Afterwards, the parade will march to the War Memorial Hospitsal where wreaths will be laid at a memorial.

The commemorations will end on the Sunday evening with the lighting of an official beacon and a fireworks display at Scrivelsby Estate. Refreshments will be available, with proceeds going towards St Benedict’s Church.

A free pin badge, designed by a pupil from a local school, will be available at all the events.