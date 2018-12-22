100% success for St Hugh’s

Pupils from St Hugh's School, in Woodhall Spa.
St Hugh’s School in Woodhall Spa is celebrating another year of 100% pass rate in the county 11+ examinations.

All of the Year 6 pupils who took the exam achieved success and reaffirmed the school’s extraordinary pass rate in recent years.

Headmaster, Chris Ward, said: “Our preparation towards 11+ is a well-tested process.

“We ensure the pupils enjoy their learning whilst being mindful of their ambitions for their senior schools.

“Our success at 11+ and equally at 13+ is testimony to the hard work by every member of staff, and is also a collaborative effort of staff, pupils and supportive parents.”