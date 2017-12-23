Wragby round-up

WI and gardeners

Wragby WI

Members who had been hoping to go on a visit to the Riverhead Theatre on their trip to Louth were disappointed to find the show had been cancelled.

However, the trip went ahead as planned and everyone enjoyed a happy social evening together.

The evening began at M &Co, where they browsed held their own mini fashion parade, admiring or giving critical advice to fellow members when needed and helping them make their choices in a relaxed atmosphere ready for the festive season.

Once purchasing was completed, they were served wine and soft drinks with nibbles .

A raffle was also held, with proceeds going to a Cancer Charity.

The party then moved on to Wetherspoons for a meal.

The WI meets in the town hall on the second Monday of the month.

Wragby GARDENERS

The last meeting of the year for Wragby Community Gardening Club, saw a good turnout despite it coinciding with the worst of the weather so far this winter.

They were able to sit back in the cosy comfort of the town hall as they were ferried over to France with a slide show of the coach outing a number of members had enjoyed in September, visiting Monet’s Garden at Giverny and taking in Paris and Roue along the way.

Entertainment was provided afterwards by Rod Watts playing a selection of tunes on the clarinet as everyone tucked into the buffet supper.

The seasonal social evening was a fitting end to another very successful year for the club.