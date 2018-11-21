What happened this day in history: November 21

1783 - In Paris, Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and François Laurent d’Arlandes made the first untethered hot air balloon flight.

1877 - Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph, a machine that can record and play sound.

1905 - Albert Einstein’s paper that led to the mass–energy equivalence formula, E = mc², was published in the journal Annalen der Physik.

1916 - Mines from SM U-73 sunk the HMHS Britannic, the largest ship lost in the First World War.

1920 - In Dublin, 31 people were killed in what became known as “Bloody Sunday”.

1953 - The Natural History Museum, announced the “Piltdown Man” skull, initially believed to be one of the most important fossilised hominid skulls ever found, was a hoax.

1964 - The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge (New York City) opened to traffic. At the time it was the world’s longest bridge span.

1974 - The Birmingham pub bombings killed 21 people.

2017 - Robert Mugabe formally resigned as President of Zimbabwe, after 37 years in office.