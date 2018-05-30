What happened this day in history: May 30

1431 - Joan of Arc was burnt at the stake in Rouen, France, as a heretic.

1536 - Henry VIII married Jane Seymour, a lady-in-waiting to his first two wives, at Whitehall Palace.

1593 - English dramatist Christopher Marlowe was killed in a tavern brawl.

1821 - James Boyd patented the rubber fire hose.

1889 - The bra was invented.

1920 - Joan of Arc was canonised

1940 - The evacuation at Dunkirk began.

1949 - A test pilot made the first escape by ejector seat in Britain.

1963 - The Peerage Bill allowed hereditary peers to renounce their titles, meaning Tony Benn could finally take his seat in the House of Commons.

1978 - Liverpool became the first British football team to take the European Champions’ Cup for the second year running.

1990 - France banned imports of British beef and live cattle over fears of BSE or ‘mad cow’ disease.

1996 - The Duke and Duchess of York were granted a divorce.

1999 - A six-year-old boy broke the world record by catching a rainbow trout weighing 19lbs 14oz.