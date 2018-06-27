What happened this day in history: June 27

1693 - ‘The Ladies’ Mercury’ became Britain’s first ever women’s magazine.

1885 - Chichester Bell and Charles Tainter applied for a patent on their invention, the gramophone.

1898 –-The first solo circumnavigation of the globe was completed by Joshua Slocum from Briar Island, Nova Scotia.

1900 - The Central Railway ‘tuppenny tube’ opened in London.

1929 - The first colour television image was transmitted at the Bell Laboratories in New York.

1962 - A government committee recommended the creation of a second television channel - BBC 2.

1967 - Britain’s first automated cash dispenser opened at Barclays Bank in Enfield.

1982 - Space Shuttle Columbia launched from the Kennedy Space Center on the final research and development flight mission, STS-4.

1986 - An Irish referendum rejected proposals to legalise divorce.

1988 - Dave Hurst and Alan Matthews became the first blind pair of climbers to scale Mont Blanc.

2007 - Tony Blair resigned as Prime Minister, a position he had held since 1997.