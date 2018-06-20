What happened this day in history: June 20

1756 - A British garrison was imprisoned in the Black Hole of Calcutta.
1837 - Queen Victoria succeeded to the British throne, following the death of her uncle, William IV.
1840 - Samuel Morse received the patent for the telegraph.
1877 –-Alexander Graham Bell installed the world’s first commercial telephone service in Canada.
1914 - The world’s biggest liner of the time, ‘Bismark’, was launched in Germany.
1948 - The British Dental Association told dentists not to join the NHS.
1949 - Wimbledon was shocked by ‘Gorgeous’ Gussie Moran’s lace-trimmed knickers. The knicker designer Teddy Timling was not welcome at the All England Club for the next 33 years.
1963 - The White House and the Kremlin set up a hotline.
1966 - Sheila Scott touched down at London Airport, becoming the first British woman to complete a round-the-world solo flight.
1971 - The first Glastonbury Fayre music festival was held.
1990 - Asteroid Eureka was discovered.