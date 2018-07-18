What happened this day in history: July 18

1290 - King Edward I issued the Edict of Expulsion, banishing all Jews (about 16,000) from England.

1817 - Novelist Jane Austen died of Addison’s Disease at the age of 42.

1877 - Thomas Edison made the first successful recording of the human voice.

1919 - The Cenotaph war memorial was unveiled in Whitehall.

1921 - Albert Calmette and Camole Guerin gave the first BGC jab to a child in France.

1923 - British women were given equal divorce rights to men under the Matrimonial Causes Bill.

1925 - Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ was published.

1934 - The Mersey Tunnel opened; at the time, the world’s longest underwater tunnel.

1951 - Joe Walcott became the oldest heavyweight boxing champion at 37 days and 168 days.

1953 - truck driver Elvis Presley went to Memphis Recording Service and paid $4 to make his first ever private recording.

1955 - Disneyland opened in California. The park had cost $17 million to build.

1971 - Football legend Pele made his last appearance for Brazil.