What happened this day in history: January 9

1684 - Puppet shows and shopping stalls were set up on the River Thames during a deep freeze.

1799 - Income tax was introduced by William Pitt the Younger, at the rate of two shillings in the pound.

1806 - Lord Nelson was buried at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton, leading the Nimrod Expedition to the South Pole, planted the British flag 97 nautical miles (180 km; 112 mi) from the South Pole, the farthest anyone had ever reached at that time.

1941 –Maiden flight of the Avro Lancaster.

1942 - Joe Louis took the World Heavyweight boxing title for the 20th time, beating his opponent four seconds from the end of the first round.

1951 - The first British X certificate was awarded to the film ‘La Vie Commence Demain’.

1957 - The Post Office introduced TV detector vans in a crackdown on licence dodging.

1965 - An experimental speed limit of 70mph was introduced on Britain’s motorways.

1969 The supersonic aeroplane, Concorde made its first trial flight from Bristol.