What happened this day in history: January 31

1606 - Guy Fawkes and his associates were hanged, drawn and quartered in London, for plotting against Parliament and King James.

1747 - The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital.

1788 - Jacobite pretender, Charles Edward Stuart (Bonnie Prince Charlie) died in Rome, aged 67. He was first buried in Frascati Cathedral, but was moved, except for his heart, to St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

1867 - The lion sculptures around the base of Nelson’s Column in London were unveiled. They were designed by Sir Edwin Landseer.

1876 - All Native American Indians were ordered to move into reservations.

1953 - A North Sea flood caused more than 1,800 deaths in the Netherlands and over 300 in the United Kingdom.

1955 - RCA demonstrated the first music ‘synthesiser’.

1983 - The wearing of car seatbelts for drivers and front-seat passengers became law in Britain.

2016 - Broadcaster and television host Sir Terry Wogan died from cancer at the age of 77.