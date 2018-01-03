What happened this day in history: January 3

1521 - Martin Luther was excommunicated by the Catholic Church for inventing Protestantism.

1777 - American General George Washington defeated British General Lord Cornwallis at the Battle of Princeton.

1888 - The waxed paper drinking straw was patented by Marvin Stone in Washington DC.

1892 - JRR Tolkein was born.

1900 - the new Royal Yacht, Victoria and Albert, capsized as it left Southampton docks.

1911 - Three armed anarchists fought troops in the Siege of Sidney Street, in London’s East End.

1918 - Ernest Rutherford revealed he had managed to split the atom.

1925 - Benito Mussolini announced he was taking dictatorial powers over Italy.

1958 - Sir Edmund Hilary reached the South Pole.

1959 - Alaska was admitted as the 49th US state.

1971 - Open University programmes began on radio and television.

1992 - Martin Offiah moved from Widnes to Wigan for a record £440,000 making him the most valuable player in rugby league history.