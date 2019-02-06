What happened this day in history: February 6

1685 - James II of England and VII of Scotland became King upon the death of his brother Charles II.

1778 - Britain declared war on France.

1819 - Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles founded Singapore.

1918 - Women over the age of 30 were given the vote in Britain.

1935 - Monopoly went on sale for the first time.

1943 - Frank Sinatra made his singing debut on popular US radio show ‘Your Hit Parade’.

1952 - King George VI died in his sleep at Sandringham House, at the age of 56.

1958 - A plane carrying the Manchester United football team crashed on take off in Munich killing seven players and 15 other passengers. An eighth player died in hospital two weeks later.

1971 - Alan Shepard became the first man to hit a golf ball on the Moon during a two-day Moon walk from Apollo 14.

2005 - Tony Blair marked his 2,838th day in the post to become Labour’s longest serving prime minister, overtaking the combined length of Harold Wilson’s two terms during the 1960s and 1970s.