What happened this day in history: December 12

1896 - Marconi gave the first public demonstration of radio, at Toynbee Hall in London.

1911 - Delhi replaced Calcutta as the capital of India.

1915 - The first all-metal aircraft, he German Junkers J1, made its maiden flight.

1925 - The world’s first motel opened in San Luis Obispo, California.

1928 - The House of Lords approved a bill to make driving tests compulsory.

1940 - Approximately 70 people were killed in the Marples Hotel, Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, as a result of a German air raid.

1955 - British engineer Christopher Cockerell patented the hovercraft.

1964 - Prime Minister Jomo Kenyatta became the first President of the Republic of Kenya.

1988 - Satellite pictures were transmitted to betting shops, so punters could see the races live for the first time.

1988 - One of Britain’s worst train crashes occurred at Clapham Junction; 35 people died.

1992 - Princess Anne married Commander Tim Laurence at a private ceremony near Balmoral.