What happened this day in history: April 25

1684 - The thimble was patented.

1792 - The guillotine was used for the first time, in Paris for the execution of highwayman Nicolas J Pelletier.

1829 - Charles Fremantle arrived in HMS Challenger off the coast of modern-day Western Australia prior to declaring the Swan River Colony for the United Kingdom.

1859 - Work began on the Suez Canal, supervised by French engineer Ferdinand de Lesseps, who designed it.

1901 - New York became the first US state to require automobile licence plates.

1942 - Sixteen-year-old Princess Ellizabeth registered for war service.

1953 - DNA was modelled for the first time.

1954 - The first practical solar cell was publicly demonstrated by Bell Telephone Laboratories.

1960 - A nuclear submarine circumnavigated the globe underwater for the first time.

1990 - Violeta Chamorro took office as the President of Nicaragua, the first woman to hold the position.

2000 - A five year old boy became Britain’s youngest mugger - but he was too young to face prosecution.