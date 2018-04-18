What happened this day in history: April 18

1587 - Francis Drake sank the Spanish fleet in Cadiz Harbour. It was referred to as ‘Singeing the King of Spain’s Beard’.

1909 - Joan of Arc was beatified in Rome.

1912 - The Cunard liner RMS Carpathia took 705 survivors from the RMS Titanic to New York City.

1917 - America fired its first shots of the war.

1930 - The British Broadcasting Corporation announced “there is no news” in their evening report.

1932 - The Budget put a 4p tax on tea.

1949 - Ireland left the British Commonwealth and became the Republic of Ireland.

1951 - The first Miss World contest was held. The winner was a Swede.

1956 - Hollywood actress Grace Kelly married Prince Ranier III of Monaco.

1980 - The Republic of Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) came into being, with Canaan Banana as the country’s first President. The Zimbabwean dollar replaced the Rhodesian dollar as the official currency.

1991 - Dr George Carey became the 103rd Archbishop of Canterbury.