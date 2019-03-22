Members of West Ashby WI have been marking their 73rd birthday and the meal at the Tea House in the Woods was very successful.

The fundraising for ACWW totalled £63.50 and three quiz dates were given, with volunteers requested for one or all teams.

Members were invited to talk about a memorable year or occasion in their lives, which revealed many new things about members everyone thought they knew well.

Who would have thought one lady had looked after Prince Charles’s polo ponies as a young woman or that so many counted coming to Lincolnshire as truly the best year of their lives?