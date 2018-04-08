West Ashby WI

Pam Browne welcomed members to the March meeting and gave a special welcome to former member Norma Booth, who is now an adviser with the Lincolnshire North Federation.

As it was the annual meeting, Norma oversaw the election of president for the coming year, which resulted in Pam being appointed for a third year.

Sheila Grimwood had decided to stand down from the committee, but the continuation of the other members was proposed and accepted, as were the reports from the secretary, treasurer and president.

After four years, Yvonne Mathieson stood down as secretary and she was presented with a gift and received many thanks for her hard work.

Helen Burton will now take on the role.

The Annual Cup for the monthly competitions was won by Betty Brewerton.

Speaker for the evening was Jayne Wiltowski, who spoke on Relaxation Techniques and Breathing Exercises.

An appeal was made for home made cakes for the Lincolnshire Show and the Carrington Rally - both major fundraisers for the Federation.

The next meeting of the Waring Group will be held on April 18 and will feature the Horncastle Community Choir.

There was also a report of the Council Meeting held in Skegness, where the speaker was Philippa Langley, whose project had been the discovery of the body of Richard III.