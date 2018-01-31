Ultimate rock ‘n’ roll experience at Tattershall Lakes

Visitors to a popular holiday park near Horncastle will soon be able to kick back and relax in accommodation fit for a rock star.

Tattershall Lakes Country Park, in Sleaford Road, Tattershall, is set to debut a revolutionary new holiday home in the Easter months which is guaranteed to give holiday goers some rock ‘n’ roll treatment.

The venue, owned by Away Resorts, will soon be home to 15 Rockstar holiday homes, paying homage to some of the biggest rock legends the UK has to offer.

Away Resorts managing director, Carl Castledine, said: “Imagine that Vivienne Westwood and the Rolling Stones designed a caravan. We are talking about a mix of plaid checks, sumptuous fabrics and, of course the obligatory luxurious bedroom, complete with a huge bath.

“But the real rock ‘n’ roll touch is that they will each have a bubbling hot tub sat outside, for the ultimate indulgence that every hardworking rock star deserves.

“We are responding to an appetite out there for holiday accommodation with personality, with style, with individuality.”

The homes are to be placed in an area named Itchycoo Park - a hit song for Small Faces in the 60s and 70s.

Itchycoo Park will have stars on the pathways, and its very own stage.

Features of the Rockstar homes will include a central living area and kitchen complete with a 55 inch TV and panoramic bi-fold doors.

Youngsters can relax to their heart’s content in bunk-bed’s, complete with TV screens and power points to charge any technological devices.

Adults can kick back onto a king-size bed with a flatscreen TV viewable from the comfort of the bed.

There will also be a stand-alone bathtub, en-suite, vanity area, and hidden TV behind the mirror near the bath.

No rock star pad is complete without a hot tub - and you can find yours outside each Rockstar house.

The launch of the Rockstar comes after the huge success last year of Tribeca, a revolutionary new caravan for the modern family of today, designed by Away Resorts for its UK parks.