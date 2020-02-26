These are the 15 best towns and cities to work in - according to real employees

Location can play a big factor when it comes to the world of work, with some areas offering greater prospects than others, depending on your field of interest. The top 15 best UK cities and towns to work in 2020 have been revealed in a new jobs report by Glassdoor. The online jobs website, which allows users to anonymously review companies, compiled the list by ranking areas on three factors to reveal the highest scoring location. These are the 15 best areas to work this year, based on hiring opportunity, cost of living and job satisfaction.

1. Slough` Job satisfaction: 3.4/5. Job openings: 22,131. Median base salary: 29,500 GBP

2. Gloucester Job satisfaction: 3.5/5. Job openings: 14,626. Median base salary: 24,000 GBP

3. Cambridge Job satisfaction: 3.6/5. Job openings: 17,145. Median base salary: 30,464 GBP

4. Reading Job satisfaction: 3.5/5. Job openings: 20,601. Median base salary: 30,000 GBP

