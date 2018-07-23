Tattershall cider and beer festival

A two-day beer and cider festival is set to take place in Tattershall next month.

The Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club have organised the extravaganza which will celebrate the very best of Lincolnshire beverages.

There will be real ale and craft beers from the UK, as well as some of the very finest ale and beers brewed across the county.

There will also be cider and soft-drinks available.

Home cooked bar food will be served both days for hungry festival goers.

The beer festival will be held on Friday, August 3, from 5pm to 11pm and Saturday, August 4, from noon to 11pm.

It will take place at Tattershall Village Hall, in Lodge Road.

Proceeds from the beer and cider festival will go to Lions charities.

Admission is free.

To find out more, search for Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club on Facebook.