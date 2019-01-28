Spa Afternoon WI

Some members attended a very entertaining Christmas lunch at the Abbey Lodge organised by Spa Jam Jar, whose raffle raised £163.50 for The Getaway Club in Horncastle, which is affiliated to Mencap.

This is in line with the National WI Resolution to support ‘Mental Health Matters’.

The entertainment at the lunch were folk singers Nigel and Terri, a husband and wife duo, who gave a rousing selection of songs.

The Getaway Club is very appreciative of all the efforts made and wrote a letter of thanks, which was read out by at the WI’s January meeting.

The speaker at that meeting was the Rev Sue Bradley, who gave an interesting history of her great-grandmother Rachael Alice.

Born in the late 1800s in Lancashire, she went to live with her father in Russia, when he ‘poached’ to work there.

Sue showed lots of interesting items relating to Rachael Alice, including Russian items and old family photos.

Eventually, Rachael Alice married William Hoe and some of the family came back to Lincolnshire and settled as farmers eventually.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, February 13, in St Peter’s Church Hall, starting at 2pm, when the speaker will be Marc Jones, Lincolnshire’s Police & Crime Commissioner.