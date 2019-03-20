Rotarians learn of Moroccan adventure

Banovallum students, Helen Rhodes and Holly Adams gave a presentation to Horncastle Rotary Club on their upcoming trip to Morocco, in July 2020.

The group’s President, Karen Caudwell and the other Rotarians discovered where, when and what the pupils want to gain from this exciting 14-day expedition.

The expedition participants are particularly looking forward to spending time with the locals in Marrakech, as they collect supplies for their trek, but also on their project phase with a local primary school. Avon Academy, which will give an opportunity for everyone to understand and realise the difference in lifestyles, allow the students to teach basic English and interact with local children.

Any other groups, organisations or companies wishing to give students the opportunity to give their presentation, are requested to get in contact with the school.