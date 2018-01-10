Real cracker of a weekend at Tattershall

Tattershall Village Hall Christmas Weekend proved to be a real cracker.

Events began with Grand Draw night, where 108 people vied for prizes from the various games and one lucky person even won £73.50 on the 50-50 draw.

The tombola stall did a brisk trade EMN-180801-115128001

Following a buffet supper, there was a fun quiz, where knowledge was tested on many a festive related question.

Do you know all the reindeer names? Do you know who invented the Christmas cracker?

The evening concluded with the Grand Draw, with 82 amazing prizes.

The luxury hamper, worth £80, was won by J Dyson and there were boxes of chocolates; a Nutribullet; vegetable boxes; sacks of potatoes; bottles of festive cheer plus three other beautiful hampers amongst the many other prizes to be won.

The village hall committee is extremely grateful for the donations of prizes and gift vouchers they received from local businesses and individuals.

On the Sunday evening, the Annual Carol Concert was held.

Hearty community carol singing was enjoyed, along with performances from T-Jazz; Holy Trinity CE Primary School; Tattershall Primary School; Coningsby & Tattershall Strummers; Phoebe and Hermione Hawkins; the Rev Sue Allison and Lynne Hawkins.

Charitable donations were also made by the Rotary Club of Woodhall Spa and by Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club to 10 charity organisations.