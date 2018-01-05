Panto time for Coningsby & Tattershall Lions

It’s that time of year again – oh, yes it is - when members of the Coningsby & tattershall Lions Club take to the stage to entertain.

This time, they are taking their audience into the heart of the woods as the intrepid thespians present ‘The Hooded Robin’.

Based loosely - very loosely - on the legend of Robin Hood, there will be intrigue, romance, comedy and more than a few surprises lurking behind the trees as Robin attempts to win his fair Maid Marion.

Providing fun for all the family, ‘The Hooded Robin’ will be performed on Saturday January 20 at 7.30pm and Sunday January 21 at 2.30pm in Tattershall Village Hall.

Tickets, costing £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for children, are available from Coningsby Bookshop and The Cutting Cupboard in Coningsby; Richard Sivill and Barracks in Tattershall.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Lions charities.