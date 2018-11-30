Overwhelming response to WI appeal

To mark world Kindness Day earlier this month, the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs put out an appeal to all its members to take part in a food collection.

Federation chairman Chris Morgan said: “The response was overwhelming; the items just kept coming.

“Thank you to everyone who donated items, which will make a big difference to people in need.”

Mrs Morgan went along to the Trussell Trust’s Lincoln food bank to deliver the items, along with fellow federation trustee Sara Carter. Picture by Isabelle Brooke