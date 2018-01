The season of summer show time from

the Lincolnshire library service had been catching the imagination of youngsters

in Coningsby and Tattershall.

Children who attended at the time had

also been entertained by magic man Peter Barrett. He thrilled the youngsters with

his magic act.

Youngsters also enjoyed stories and crafts, relating to clowns and the circus and made their very own clowns out of paper and

card.